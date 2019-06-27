Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 30000mAh Lightning Power Bank $36, more

- Jun. 27th 2019 10:28 am ET

0

Aukey Direct via Amazon offers its 30000mAh Dual Port Power Bank for $35.99 shipped when applying code VR4FEPAB at checkout. Typically selling for $55, that saves you 20% and drops the price to the lowest we’ve seen. This power pack can recharge your iPhone XS Max nearly ten times over with one of its two 2.4A USB-A ports. It’s a perfect solution for keeping your devices powered up while travel and notably includes a Lightning input so you can carry one less cord with you. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 285 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • UGREEN MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable: $11 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code UGREENNL
  • iClever Boostcube 40W 4-Port USB Wall Charger: $16 (Reg. $20) | Amazon 
    • w/ code SU77JW2L

30000mAh Portable Battery – Fully charge your iPhone 6s Plus 7.2 times or a Galaxy S7 6.6 times, or an iPad Mini 3 times. Dual USB ports, combined 4.8A output – Simultaneously charge 2 iPads at max speed with more current. Use the same Lightning cable to charge your iOS device or Power Bank

Tuned to adaptively provide the safest maximum recharge rate for all your USB powered devices. Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging

