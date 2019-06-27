Banana Republic Factory updates your wardrobe with extra 20% off new arrivals

Today only, Banana Republic Factory is offering an extra 20% off new arrivals with promo code 20NEW at checkout. Plus, score an extra 30% off clearance with code CLEARANCE. Free shipping applies on orders of $50 or more. The men’s 9-Inch Aiden Slim-Fit Stretch Shorts drop to just $12 and originally were priced at $60. Their fabric is infused with stretch for a comfortable feel. Plus, their navy color scheme is versatile and perfect for everyday wear. These shorts can also easily be dressed up or down. You can pair them with the Slim-Fit Soft Wash Print Shirt that’s on sale for $20, which is $30 off the original rate. Find the rest of our top picks below.

