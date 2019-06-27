Banana Republic Factory updates your wardrobe with extra 20% off new arrivals

Today only, Banana Republic Factory is offering an extra 20% off new arrivals with promo code 20NEW at checkout. Plus, score an extra 30% off clearance with code CLEARANCE. Free shipping applies on orders of $50 or more. The men’s 9-Inch Aiden Slim-Fit Stretch Shorts drop to just $12 and originally were priced at $60. Their fabric is infused with stretch for a comfortable feel. Plus, their navy color scheme is versatile and perfect for everyday wear. These shorts can also easily be dressed up or down. You can pair them with the Slim-Fit Soft Wash Print Shirt that’s on sale for $20, which is $30 off the original rate. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Slim-Fit Soft Wash Print Shirt $20 (Orig. $50)
- Slim-Fit Stretch Summer-Weight Jeans $34 (Orig. $85)
- Moisture Wicking Spacedye Henley T Shirt $7 (Orig. $30)
- Quick Dry Half Zip Pullover $22 (Orig. $45)
- 9-Inch Aiden Slim-Fit Stretch Shorts $12 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Denim Roll-Cuff Shorts $12 (Orig. $45)
- Halter Crop Tie-Waist Jumpsuit $40 (Orig. $110)
- Print Tie-Waist Shirtdress $12 (Orig. $80)
- Vegan Suede Double Strap Slide $20 (Orig. $50)
- Let-Down Hem Denim Shorts $12 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
