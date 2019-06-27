Put some cast iron in the kitchen with Cuisinart’s 12″ Fryer: $65 (Reg. $130)

Woot is offering the Cuisinart 12-inch Chicken Fryer for $64.99. Shipping is free for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly up to $130, some colors still fetch as much at Amazon with others listed at more like $85 or so. Today’s deal is the best price we can find. Similar models start at about $79 on Walmart. Along with that lifetime warranty from Cuisinart, this frying pan features a cast iron construction, porcelain enameled exterior and a stove/oven/broiler-safe design. Rated 4+ stars from over 100 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you don’t need to lid or the cast iron build, consider the much more affordable Rachael Ray Classic 12.5-inch Skillet Frying Pan for $23 Prime shipped. We also have the 20-piece T-fal Cookware Set at 25% off today plus even more in our Home Goods Guide.

Cast iron improves its solid reputation with Cuisinart Chef’s Enameled Cast Iron Cookware! Cast iron is recognized as one of the best materials for cooking because of its ability to retain heat and provide even heat distribution. This type of cookware is widely used for almost any recipe from roasts to desserts and performs well with a variety of cooking methods from searing to simmering.