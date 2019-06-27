Cooler Master mixes aluminum, slim keys, and RGB in a $90 keyboard (Reg. $120)

Amazon is offering the Cooler Master Tenkeyless Mechanical Keyboard (SK630) for $89.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the going rate found at retailers like Dell and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $24. If you appreciate the slim profile of Apple peripherals but also want RGB lighting and mechanical buttons, this Cooler Master keyboard has found a way to balance these desires. Its slim keycaps embrace minimalism while delivering a tactile feel thanks to the integration of Cherry MX switches. A brushed aluminum design delivers an Apple-like appearance with a bit of RGB flair. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of reviewers.

If you can live with RGB and Cherry MX switches, the $13.50 AmazonBasics Wired Keyboard is an alternative worth considering. It features a numeric keypad that which can bring a significant boost to office productivity. Nearly 4,000 Amazon shoppers have rated this keyboard an average of 4.2/5 stars.

Cooler Master Mechanical Keyboard features:

Cherry MX low profile switches – a reduced travel distance and actuation point with the same signature durability and precision

Brushed aluminum design – slim top plate, Floating keycaps, and minimalist, keyless design built with functionality in mind

Keep it light with LEDs – keep the light show going with per-key backlighting and surrounding lightbars with endless customization

