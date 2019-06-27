This $279 Epson projector is an affordable home theater solution (Reg. $350)

Amazon is offering the Epson Home Cinema 660 Projector for $279 shipped. That’s $70 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $27. With support for up to a 300-inch display, this affordable projector is a great way to boost your home theater experience. It produces just 37 decibels of fan noise in normal mode and 28 when in ECO. At 3,300 lumens, it’s bright enough for a variety of lighting conditions that allow you to watch at different times of day. Inputs include HDMI, VGA, RCA, and USB. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Put your new Epson projector on the ceiling with VIVO’s Universal Projector Mount for $16. It rotates all the way around and tilts 15-degrees. I own this mount and have found it dead simple to adjust and install.

Epson Home Cinema 660 Projector features:

Images up to 300″ – life-sized images up to 25x larger than a 60″ flat panel, on virtually any blank wall or screen

Bright – ideal for a variety of lighting conditions, the Projector has 3,300 Lumens of equal color and White brightness

All-digital HDMI connectivity – Connect your cable/satellite box, Blu-ray Disc player, gaming console or streaming device. Fan Noise: ECO mode: 28 dB, Normal mode: 37 dB

Innovative 3LCD technology – amazing action scenes with no rainbow effect

Pixel Number: 480,000 dots (800 x 600) x 3

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!