Let the Eufy BoostIQ 11S Slim RoboVac do the work for you at $149 (Reg. $230)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, EufyHome via Amazon is offering its BoostIQ 11S Slim RoboVac for $149 shipped. Regularly $230, today’s deal is as much as $80 off, $30 below our previous mention and the best price we can find. This model features a 100 minute runtime, tempered glass-top cover for protection, infrared-sensor for evading obstacles and it will automatically find its way back to the charging station when it needs more juice. Along with a 12-month warranty, it includes a charging base, AC power adapter, cleaning tool, extra set of high-performance filters, four side brushes and five cable ties. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s deal is of the most affordable prices for a robot vac from a trusted company out there. But if you would prefer to do it yourself or just need a basic hand vacuum for spills and spot cleaning, consider this Black+Decker. It goes for just $39 shipped and carries a 4+ star rating from thousands.

If you’re looking to take it up a notch, we also still have Samsung’s $450 POWERbot Robot Vacuum at $150 off.

Eufy BoostIQ 11S Slim RoboVac:

All-New RoboVac: Re-engineered to be the slimmest* RoboVac (2. 85”) but with quiet operation and increased suction power at 1300Pa.

BoostIQ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1. 5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed to get the best clean.

A Quiet Clean: Vacuums for up to 100 minutes** on hardwood floors with consistent, powerful suction at a volume no louder than an operating microwave.

