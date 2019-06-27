HDHomeRun Connect Duo Tuner completes your cord-cutting setup at $75 (25% off)

Newegg offers the SiliconDust HDHomeRun Connect Duo Tuner for $74.99 shipped. Normally selling for $100 at Best Buy, that’s good for a 25% discount, is $5 under our previous mention and the second-lowest price we’ve tracked this year. Armed with dual HDTV tuners, Connect Duo allows you to watch or record two streams of content at a time. HDHomeRun brings OTA and other content to nearly any device you can imagine, from your iPhone to Apple TV and everything in-between. It’s also a notable option for pairing with Plex, which gives you access to DVR and so much more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 340 customers. Head below for more.

A perfect addition to the HDHomeRun Extend is AmazonBasics’ Ultra Thin Indoor TV Antenna. At $10, it’s a no-brainer and allows you to pull in content from 35 miles away to complete your cord-cutting kit with local news, sports and more. Even if you primarily enjoy content from Netflix, Hulu or another streaming service, bringing this antenna into the mix is an easy way to get even more content, and for free at that.

Need more tips on improving your cord-cutting setup? Check out our getting started guide.

HDHomeRun Connect Duo Tuner features:

Watch live high-definition TV shows from mobile devices with this SiliconDust HDHomeRun CONNECT DUO TV tuner. It lets you stream over-the-air programs via a Wi-Fi or Ethernet connection, saving you the cost of extra cable subscriptions. Record broadcast shows with this SiliconDust HDHomeRun CONNECT DUO TV tuner by using its DVR service.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!