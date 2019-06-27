Get in the game w/ refurbished HP OMEN Obelisk computers from $680, today only

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of refurbished HP OMEN Obelisk gaming computers from $680 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our top pick is the Ryzen 5/8GB/256GB model for $679.99. It has a list price of $995 at HP and is on sale for $845 there right now in this configuration. You’re not only getting the AMD Ryzen 5 here, which is a fantastic processor, but also NVIDIA’s 6GB GTX 1060 graphics card and a speedy 256GB SSD. All of this combines to make one great gaming computer that also works fantastically for every-day use. The Obelisk lineup is still fairly new, but the rest of HP’s OMEN products are well-rated at Amazon. A 90-day warranty is included with your purchase. Shop the entire sale here.

Just looking for a portable computer to browse Facebook, check emails, and watch funny cat videos? Acer’s Chromebook 11 is great for that and is just $199 shipped at Amazon. Don’t expect to game on this ultra-portable laptop, but if simplicity if your game, it’s a great option.

HP OMEN Obelisk Gaming Desktop features:

Get reliable performance from the AMD Ryzen 5 hexa-core processor

8GB DDR4 memory – For multitasking power, expandable to 32GB

256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 solid state drive – has plenty of space to store your digital albums, music library and rich media files

Enhanced viewing with the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB graphics

Wirelessly connect to a Wi-Fi signal or hotspot with the built-in 802.11ac wireless connection

Easily link with other Bluetooth-enabled devices, such as a mobile phone or MP3s players

Windows 10 is so familiar and easy to use, you’ll feel like an expert. It starts up and resumes fast, has more built-in security to help keep you safe, and comes with great built-in apps like Maps, Photos, Mail & Calendar, Music, and Video.

