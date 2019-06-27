Get an Amazon Kindle w/ 6-inch E-ink display for just $25 (Refurb, Orig. $80)

DailySteals is offering a manufacturer-refurbished Kindle with 6-inch E-ink Display for $24.99 shipped when the code DSKINDLE is used at checkout. This Kindle originally retailed for $80 and this is the lowest that we’ve tracked. If you’ve never had a Kindle to enjoy books on, this is a fantastic time. Though it doesn’t feature a backlight like other newer Kindles, it’s a great way to enter the E-Reader ecosystem and enjoy some good books this summer. Rated 4.2/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

Nomad Base Station

One of the best things you can get your new E-Reader is Kindle Unlimited, which is currently available as a three-month trial for FREE.

Also, don’t forget to grab a case to keep your Kindle protected in. Though the E-Reader itself is quite budget-friendly, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t keep it safe by putting it in this low-cost leather case.

Amazon Kindle features:

30% lighter, less than 6 ounces

18% smaller body, same 6″ screen size – fits in your pocket

Most advanced E Ink display, reads like paper

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!