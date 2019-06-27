Kitchy’s Pizza Wheel with a blade guard & lifetime warranty at $11 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel for $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $14+, today’s deal is about 20% off the going rate and the best price we can find on any color. Walmart has it at a bloated $17+. Features include a safety-focused ergonomic handle, a compact design, dishwasher-safe parts and a 100% lifetime money-back guarantee. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 3,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

However, if the safety features/bright colors don’t work for you, and you would prefer a more traditional cutter, there are options for less. This Winco 4-Inch Pizza Cutter goes for just over $5 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings from over 500 Amazon customers. This one is also dishwasher safe and features a longer reach so it will work with other dishes like lasagna and more. Be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more kitchenware deals.

Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel:

This pizza cutter will leave you shocked with how easy it is to get a nice, clean cut through your pizza. With its ergonomic handle and flawless finish, you won’t have to cut back and forth and you get to keep your toppings where they belong – on your pizza. Why waste money on bulky pizza rockers that don’t even fit in your kitchen cabinet when you can simply get this unique design that easily fits in your hand and also in your cutlery drawer.

