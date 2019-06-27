Kodak’s Mini Shot Bluetooth Instant Camera pairs w/ your iPhone: $90 (25% off)

Amazon offers the Kodak Mini Shot Bluetooth Instant Camera in White or Orange for $89.99 shipped. Also available at Walmart. Normally selling for $120 at Best Buy as well as directly from Kodak, that’s good for a 25% discount and matches the Amazon all-time low. For comparison, this is only the second time we’ve seen it drop under $100. Kodak Mini Shot is the best of both vintage and modern photography. It prints out photos on real film in seconds. Plus, the camera also pairs with your smartphone so digital copies of photos can be saved and shared on social media. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 135 customers.

If you don’t need the Bluetooth integration and just want to kick it old-school with a standard instant camera, then you’ll be right at home with the best-selling Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera at $52.

Regardless, be sure to put your savings to work and pick up some extra film. You can grab a pack of compatible film for $15 at Amazon right now.

Kodak Mini Shot Bluetooth Instant Camera features:

The KODAK Mini Shot Instant-Print camera is a must-have accessory for anyone looking to make memories that will last, whether it’s by sharing printed photos immediately or posting them to an Instagram feed. It’s the fun of snapping photos on an instant-print camera combined with the ability to digitally edit and enhance images, then share from one person to another or with the entire world – or both. With Bluetooth connectivity, users can save and transfer images to a smart device for further editing with the complementary KODAK Mini Shot App, which features a variety of filters, cropping, stickers, card templates and more.

