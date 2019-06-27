LG’s Q7+ BTS Edition Smartphone & SIM kit drops to new low: $280 ($440 value)

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H offers the unlocked LG Q7+ BTS Edition 64GB Android Smartphone with three months of service for $279.99 shipped. Normally selling for $380 at Amazon and Best Buy, that’s good for a $100 discount and is a new all-time low. The included Mint Mobile SIM kit adds in an extra $60 value. Standout features on the Q7+ include a 5.5-inch display, Hi-Fi Quad DAC, 16MP rear camera and more. This model sports 64GB of storage alongside 4GB of RAM, as well as a 1.8GHz Snapdragon CPU. You’ll also find a BTS insignia on the back. Even if you’re not a fan of the sensational K-Pop group, this is still one of the best prices we’ve seen on the LG Q7+ period. Rated 4.8/5 stars so far, much like the rest of LG’s Android handsets. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

A nice alternative to let you save even more is the Prime Exclusive Moto G6 Android Phone for $180 at Amazon. Some trade-offs here are a downgraded 12MP rear cameras, and a lack of BTS branding. But you’ll still enjoy 64GB of storage, 4GB of RAM and many of other features.

LG Q7+ BTS Edition 64GB Android Smartphone features:

Show everyone that you’re a member of the BTS Army with the Q7+ BTS Edition 64GB Smartphonefrom LG. The K-Pop group BTS have worked with LG to offer their dedicated fans a feature-rich smartphone that’s packed with exclusive BTS content. You’ll get a bunch of exclusive behind-the-scenes photos of Jin, Jimin, RM, V, J-Hope, Jungkook, and Suga, as well as custom wallpapers, themes, emojis, and more. The back of the phone is even emblazoned with the signature BTS logo.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!