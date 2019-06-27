Get Office Home and Student 2019 on Mac or PC for $100 (Reg. $130)

Newegg is offering Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 for Windows and Mac at $99.99 shipped when the code MSFFHNS19 is used at checkout. Normally $130 at Amazon, this matches our last mention and is the best available. If you’re in the midst of summer classes, or already starting to prep for the fall, this is one of the best prices we’ll see Office offered for this year. You’ll get the full applications of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint here, allowing offline use when no Wi-Fi connection is available. Rated 3.7/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

If you don’t mind the online tie of Office 365, you can save some cash by opting for a 1-year subscription at $50. With this, you’ll only have a single use of Office whereas the above purchase gives you no time limit. Plus, Office 365 requires you to stay connected to the Internet to work. Plus, you’ll get access to more apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher, and Access. And there’s a 1TB OneDrive subscription included, but with no offline access and only one-year of service, it might not be a good fit for you.

Office Home and Student features:

One-time purchase for 1 device, PC or Mac

System Requirements: Windows 10 or macOS

Classic 2019 versions of Word, Excel and PowerPoint; plus, additional OneNote features (features vary, visit aka.ms/onenote-office2019-faq)

Microsoft support included for 60 days at no extra cost

Licensed for home use

