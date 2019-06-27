Perry Ellis 4th of July Sale offers 40% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance

The Perry Ellis 4th of July Sale is live. Save big with 40% off your purchase and an extra 50% off sale items. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Drawstring Linen Shorts are a great option for warm weather. This style is lightweight, fashionable and comes in two color options. These shorts can also be dressed up or down seamlessly with a button-down shirt, polo or T-shirt. Better yet, they are on sale for $42 and originally were priced at $70. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

