Save 48% on Ring’s Video Doorbell Pro, down to $130 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $249)

Woot is currently offering Amazon Prime members the Ring Video Doorbell Pro in certified refurbished condition for $129.99 shipped. Typically selling for $249 at Amazon in new condition, that’s good for a 48% discount, is $31 under our previous mention and a match of the lowest price we’ve seen this year for a refurbished unit. As the most capable video doorbell in Amazon’s lineup, Ring Pro features 1080p video recording alongside 30 days of free cloud storage. Dual-band Wi-Fi support is another included feature as well as enhanced motion detection as well so you’ll always be notified when there’s activity outside your door. Over 15,000 Amazon shoppers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

Woot notes that “these units have been refurbished, tested, and internally certified by Amazon to look and work like new.”

Opt for the original Ring Video Doorbell for $100, which is a #1 best-seller at Amazon, and save even more should you not need all the advanced features of the Doorbell Pro. You’ll be stepping down to 720p recording as well as ditching the 5GHz network compatibility.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro features:

Works with Alexa to illuminate and send announcements to Echo devices

Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell

Requires hardwired installation to existing doorbell wires.

