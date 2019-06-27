Skip Hop Baby Infant Camping Playmat for $68 from Amazon (Reg. $85)

- Jun. 27th 2019 4:12 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Skip Hop Baby Infant and Toddler Camping Cubs Activity Gym and Playmat for $67.99 shipped. Regularly priced at $85, that’s the lowest price we’ve seen in almost 6 months. This fun playmat looks like a campsite and offers fun textures for developmental activities. This mat is great for tummy time and seated play. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

You can also add the Skip Hop Bandana Buddies Fox at $15. This fun toy is soft for kids to play with and has bold contrasting colors. Plus, it’s rated 4.8/5 stars with over 800 reviews.

Skip Hop Camping Activity Mat features:

  • Activity center is packed with over 17 developmental activities, playmat features fun textures and peek-a-boo felt flap, and includes plush, sleeping bear tummy time pillow
  • Four ways to play: Overhead play, tummy time mat, seated play, playmat
  • 17+ developmental activities include: light-up firefly, turtle mirror, bear rattle and musical raccoon with wooden teether that plays Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star
  • Baby gym is easy to care for: machine wash, spot or wipe clean

