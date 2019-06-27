Record silky smooth video on your iPhone with the $80 Steadicam Volt ($20 off)

- Jun. 27th 2019 10:00 am ET

Amazon offers the Steadicam Volt Electronic Handheld Gimbal for $79.95 shipped. Normally selling for $100 at B&H, that’s good for a 20% discount and is a new Amazon low. This three-axis gimbal was designed to let you capture silky smooth video with your iPhone or GoPro. It features an electronic gyroscopic stabilizer and pairs with your smartphone for tuning and the configuration of other settings. Steadicam Volt also touts a lightweight folding design that makes it easy to store when not in use. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of customers. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

A great alternative that is sure not to break the bank is JOBY’s GorillaPod Mobile Mini at $15. This option ditches the stabilization features, but is still a notable way to improve your on-the-go photography setup. Especially if you have any hikes or outdoor adventures planned. 

 Steadicam Volt Electronic Handheld Gimbal features:

Combine a 3-axis electronic gyroscopic stabilizer with a classic handheld platform and add a smartphone and GoPro clips, and you get the Steadicam Volt. With the combination of an inertia-based stabilization device and an electronic gyroscope with haptic feedback, the Volt is a platform that is easy to balance while providing natural camera motion akin to larger and heavier stabilization platforms. The arced balancing design folds down for easy transport.

