Sun Joe’s highly-rated 2030 PSI electric pressure washer hits $125 (Reg. $159)

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe Pressure Joe 2030 PSI 14.5-Amp Electric Pressure Washer (SPX3000-SJB) for $124.99 shipped. Also at Home Depot and Walmart. This is down from its $159 normal rate and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’ve got a driveway or some fencing that needs pressure washed, this will be your go-to this summer. With the requirement of nothing more than a garden hose and extension cord, this pressure washer will clean your home easily. And, best of all? No gas or oil is required at all. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Make cleaning your driveway even easier by picking up this deck and patio attachment for just $11 Prime shipped. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon and is a great way to clean your patio, deck, or driveway with scrubbing and high-pressure water.

Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer features:

5 Quick-Connect spray tips (0º, 15º, 25º, 40º and soap) tackle light, medium and heavy duty cleaning tasks

Powerful 14.5-amp/1800-Watt motor generates up to 2030 PSI/1.76 GPM for maximum cleaning power

TSS (Total Stop System) – automatically shuts off the pump when trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life

Dual detergent tanks – two 0.9 L onboard, removable tanks carry and store different types of detergent to simultaneously tackle different cleaning projects

CSA approved. Working Pressure- 1450 PSI. Pump Type- Wobble-Plate Piston. Water Inlet Pressure (max)- 0.7 MPa

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!