Sun Joe’s highly-rated 2030 PSI electric pressure washer hits $125 (Reg. $159)

- Jun. 27th 2019 5:48 pm ET

Get this deal
$159 $125
0

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe Pressure Joe 2030 PSI 14.5-Amp Electric Pressure Washer (SPX3000-SJB) for $124.99 shipped. Also at Home Depot and Walmart. This is down from its $159 normal rate and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’ve got a driveway or some fencing that needs pressure washed, this will be your go-to this summer. With the requirement of nothing more than a garden hose and extension cord, this pressure washer will clean your home easily. And, best of all? No gas or oil is required at all. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Make cleaning your driveway even easier by picking up this deck and patio attachment for just $11 Prime shipped. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon and is a great way to clean your patio, deck, or driveway with scrubbing and high-pressure water.

Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer features:

  • 5 Quick-Connect spray tips (0º, 15º, 25º, 40º and soap) tackle light, medium and heavy duty cleaning tasks
  • Powerful 14.5-amp/1800-Watt motor generates up to 2030 PSI/1.76 GPM for maximum cleaning power
  • TSS (Total Stop System) – automatically shuts off the pump when trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life
  • Dual detergent tanks – two 0.9 L onboard, removable tanks carry and store different types of detergent to simultaneously tackle different cleaning projects
  • CSA approved. Working Pressure- 1450 PSI. Pump Type- Wobble-Plate Piston. Water Inlet Pressure (max)- 0.7 MPa

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$159 $125

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Green Deals Home Depot Sun Joe

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide