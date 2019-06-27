This 20-piece T-fal Cookware Set is 25% off at Walmart today: $60 shipped

Walmart is offering the 20-piece T-fal Easy Care Thermo-Spot Non-Stick Cookware Set for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $80 at Walmart, today’s deal is a solid $20 off and the best we can find. For comparison, very similar sets are currently on sale at Target for $70. This set is dishwasher/oven-safe (to 350 degrees F) and ships with a limited lifetime warranty. It includes an 8-inch fry pan, 10.5-inch fry pan, 10.25-inch square griddle, 5-quart covered jumbo cooker, five nylon tools and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While not nearly as extensive as the T-fal option above, you could opt for the AmazonBasics 8-Piece Non-Stick Kitchen Cookware Set at just $40 shipped. Or the 15-piece set at $50. They carry 4+ star rating from over 620 Amazon customers and include everything any basic home cook could need to get going.

T-fal Easy Care Thermo-Spot Cookware Set:

T-fal, Easy Care Nonstick 20 Piece Cookware Set T-fal Easy Care Cookware T-fal Easy Care pots and pans offer long-lasting performance and reliable results. Now featuring the patented Thermo-Spot, a unique heat indicator that shows when the pan is perfectly preheated. Proper preheating helps to seal in the flavor of food. The Easy Care pots and pans are nonstick inside and out for easy cooking and fast cleanup.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!