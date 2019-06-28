Save big during Levi’s Final Summer Sale with extra 40% off all sale items

The Levi’s Final Summer Sale offers an extra 40% off all sale items with code EXTRA40 at checkout. Free shipping applies on orders of $100 or more. Stay comfortable and look fashionable with the stretch-infused fabric of the 541 Athletic Taper Jeans. Originally this style was priced at $70; however, during the sale you can find them for $34. These jeans offer a straight fit that can easily be rolled and they’re available in multiple color options. With over 500 reviews, these jeans are rated 4.5/5 stars. However, another very similar option for less is the 501 Original Fit Stretch Jeans that are on sale for just $26. Find the rest of our top picks below.
The most notable deals for men include:
- 541 Athletic Taper Jeans $34 (Orig. $70)
- 510 Skinny Fit Jeans $40 (Orig. $70)
- 550 Relaxed Fit Jeans $31 (Orig. $60)
- 501 Original Fit Stretch Jeans $26 (Orig. $60)
- 517 Boot Cut Jeans $34 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
The most notable deals for women include:
- 314 Shaping Straight Jeans $46 (Orig. $90)
- Wedgie Fit Straight Jeans $40 (Orig. $98)
- 721 High Rise Ankle Jeans $42 (Orig. $90)
- 710 Super Skinny Jeans $31 (Orig. $55)
- Wedgie Fit Shorts $56 (Orig. $98)
- …and even more deals…
