Organize your shower w/ the simplehuman adjustable caddy for $40 (Reg. $50)

- Jun. 28th 2019 6:18 pm ET

Amazon is offering the simplehuman Adjustable Shower Caddy for $39.99 shipped. With a list price of $50, this is a match for its 2019 low and is the best available. If you need some extra organization in your shower, this is a must-have. With a built-in razor holder and two shelves, you’ll also get a soap dish to keep your entire shower organized. Installation is simple, just put it around your shower head and suction it to the wall. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Save some cash and opt for the InterDesign York Metal Wire Hanging Shower Caddy at $15 Prime shipped. Though the design isn’t quite as elegant as the above simplehuman, this shower caddy gets the job done at a fraction of the price.

simplehuman Adjustable Shower Caddy features:

  • Large capacity to organize your shower essentials and keep them all within easy reach
  • Adjustable shelves easily slide up and down to make room for tall soap or shampoo bottles with a simple turn of the quick-adjust dial
  • Designed to store large items such as facial cleansing brushes, razors, and electric toothbrushes
  • A rubberized showerhead clamp supports the caddy from above and twin pivoting suction cups support it from below
  • Specially cut holes in shelves allow for effortless dispensing
  • Durable stainless steel construction is corrosion-resistant and easy to clean
  • Drains the water completely so soap stays dry and lasts longer

