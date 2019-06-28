Organize your shower w/ the simplehuman adjustable caddy for $40 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering the simplehuman Adjustable Shower Caddy for $39.99 shipped. With a list price of $50, this is a match for its 2019 low and is the best available. If you need some extra organization in your shower, this is a must-have. With a built-in razor holder and two shelves, you’ll also get a soap dish to keep your entire shower organized. Installation is simple, just put it around your shower head and suction it to the wall. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Save some cash and opt for the InterDesign York Metal Wire Hanging Shower Caddy at $15 Prime shipped. Though the design isn’t quite as elegant as the above simplehuman, this shower caddy gets the job done at a fraction of the price.

simplehuman Adjustable Shower Caddy features:

Large capacity to organize your shower essentials and keep them all within easy reach

Adjustable shelves easily slide up and down to make room for tall soap or shampoo bottles with a simple turn of the quick-adjust dial

Designed to store large items such as facial cleansing brushes, razors, and electric toothbrushes

A rubberized showerhead clamp supports the caddy from above and twin pivoting suction cups support it from below

Specially cut holes in shelves allow for effortless dispensing

Durable stainless steel construction is corrosion-resistant and easy to clean

Drains the water completely so soap stays dry and lasts longer

