Pick up a 1TB Xbox One S console at just $180 shipped today (Reg. $250+)

RushHourWholesaler (95.6% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Console in white for $179.99 shipped. Originally $300, this is the current lowest total we can find on an Xbox One S. Bundles with one game sell for $300 with this standard option sitting at around $206 at Walmart and Amazon at the moment. This is a great time to grab an extra Xbox, whether it’s for the lake house or just as an extra media player in the den. Head below for more details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Score yourself a dual controller charger to make sure you never run out of juice during a play session. The AmazonBasics model goes for $24 but we also have the Fosman in black or white from $12. Here are the rest of today’s best game deals and some hard drive options for expanding your Xbox storage.

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Console:

Introducing the new Xbox One S. Play the greatest games lineup, including Xbox 360 classics, on a 40% smaller console with High Dynamic Range. Stream 4K video on Netflix and Amazon Video, and watch UHD Blu-ray movies in stunning visual fidelity. Then experience the enhanced comfort and feel of the new Xbox Wireless Controller, featuring textured grip and Bluetooth technology.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!