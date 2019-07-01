Amazon’s in-house brand Daily Ritual is 30% off with deals from $11 today only

Jul. 1st 2019

30% off
Today only, Amazon is having its Prime Deal of the Day with up to 30% off women’s dresses, tees and more from its in-house brand Daily Ritual. I personally love Daily Ritual for its versatile and essential pieces for your everyday wardrobe. One of our top picks from this sale is the Supersoft Terry Short-Sleeve V-Neck Romper for $20.30 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $29, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This is a perfect romper to wear with sandals to the beach, as a swimsuit coverup or paired with sneakers. Better yet, it has a cinched waist that’s flattering and it comes in an array of color options. Rated 4.4/5 stars with reviews still coming in; however Daily Ritual is well-known overall.

Another standout is the Cozy Knit Dolman-Sleeve Boat-Neck Dress for $22.62 and originally was priced at $29. This dress can easily be dressed up or down with sandals, sneakers or wedges. It’s cozy knit material adds comfort as well as its relaxed fit. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s Prime Deal of the day here.

Daily Ritual Terry V-Neck Romper features:

  • Relax and lounge in this all-in-one romper featuring a scooped v-neckline and drawcord waist
  • Short sleeve top with lightweight woven fabric with mild stretch for maximum comfort
  • Supersoft Terry offers incredible comfort with rich rayon fibers and a gently brushed back
  • Start every outfit with Daily Ritual’s range of elevated basics

