Amazon First Reads July eBook freebies (Reg. $6)

Amazon is now offering a fresh collection of Kindle First Reads freebies for July. Subscribers to Amazon’s Prime 2-day shipping service receive early access to new Kindle books for FREE (Reg. $6) before these titles are released. Head below for a look at this month’s freebies.

Drop by the Amazon First Reads hub to see each of this month’s selection of free titles. Prime members can download two of the eight eBooks to a Kindle device or to the free iOS/Android app. Those without a subscription can still pick up an individual title for $1.99 (Reg. $6). Either way, your new eBook becomes a permanent part of your library.

July Amazon First Reads titles include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!