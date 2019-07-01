Arlo Pro 2 hits Amazon all-time low at $298.50, includes free cloud storage

- Jul. 1st 2019 10:32 am ET

$298.50
0

Amazon offers the Arlo Pro 2 Security Camera System for $298.59 shipped. As a comparison, it regularly sells for up to $350 with today’s offer being a new Amazon all-time low. If you’ve been considering building out a security camera system, this two-camera bundle is a great place to start. Notable features include 1080p feeds, a weather-resistant design, and built-in smarts with Alexa. Arlo provides seven days of free cloud recording, which is a particularly notable feature as competitors charge monthly fees for this type of functionality. Rated 4.1/5 stars by nearly 4,000 Amazon customers.

Those looking for a more affordable alternative should consider the 1080p Wyze Cam. Although it’s only rated for indoor use, it’s also a fraction of the cost and includes free cloud recording for 14 days. Learn more here.

Arlo Pro 2 features:

  • Works with Alexa for voice control (Alexa device sold separately).
  • 100% Wireless Camera – Free of power cords and wiring hassles. Operating temperature 32 degree to 122 degree Fahrenheit. Wireless range- 300+ feet line of sight.Focus range (ST)- Fixed focus (2 ft to infinity)
  • 1080p HD Wireless security camera system with night vision – High quality video with sharper and brighter details. Night Vision turns on automatically in low light so you can see clearly, even in the dark
  • Flexible Powering Options – Use wire-free, plugged in. Rechargeable battery. Night vision : 850 nm LEDs: illuminates up to 25 feet. IR cut-off filter

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$298.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Arlo

Arlo

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp