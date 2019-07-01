Ditch your ISP’s rental and score the ARRIS DOCSIS 3.0 Modem at $40 (Save 20%)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store offers the ARRIS SURFboard 8 x 4 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem for $39.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available as part of Best Buy’s Deal of the Day. Normally selling for $50, today’s offer is good for a 20% savings, is $6 under the Amazon low and the best price we’ve tracked. With eight downstream channels, you’ll enjoy up to 343 Mbps speeds on your Wi-Fi network. If you’re still paying your ISP to rent a modem each month, taking advantage of today’s deal can save you up to $120 per year in comparison, making it an even more appealing option. Over 9,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. More details below.

ARRIS SURFboard SB6141 Cable Modem features:

This ARRIS SURFboard SB6141 DOCSIS 3.0 high-speed cable modem delivers 8-channel downstream data speeds up to 343.1 Mbps for fast Internet connection. The internal filter helps minimize interference for enhanced performance.

