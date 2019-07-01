Score BenQ’s 1080P Home Theater Projector at an all-time low: $452.50 ($96 off)

Amazon offers the BenQ MH535FHD 1080P Home Theater Projector (2019 version) for $452.49 shipped. Normally selling for $549, that’s good for an over $96 discount, is the first time it’s dropped under $500 and is a new Amazon all-time low. With the ability to project an up to 300-inch image, this projector brings 1080p content to your home theater with a 3600-lumen output. Its lamp is rated for up to 10,000 hours as well, ensuring you won’t have to worry about replacing the bulb anytime soon. Inputs include two HDMI, USB, VGA and and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 160 customers.

Those looking to save even more can opt for Anker’s Nebula Prizm Portable Projector at $85 instead. At just a fraction of the price, you won’t get the throw projection or lumens. You’ll also miss out on the wealth of I/O included in BenQ’s model. But as far as budget-conscious options go, Anker’s is as notable as they come and carries a solid rating.

BenQ 1080P Home Theater Projector features:

1080p resolution renders a sharp image only BenQ projectors can deliver.

Fast input response time gives you a smooth casual gaming experience.

3600 lumens gives you the ability to watch in your living room or backyard with ambient lighting

Projector lamp life up to 10,000 hours meaning you can enjoy 4 hours of entertainment everyday and have it last 10+ years.

Vertical keystone correction and a 1.2x zoom allows easy installation.

