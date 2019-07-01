Save big during the COACH 4th of July Event with 50% off all sale items

COACH’s 4th of July Sale is here and it’s offering 50% off all sale styles including handbags, wallets, accessories and more. Prices are as marked. As always, receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Mussette Bag is a must for everyday work or casual events. This briefcase is available in three color options, features luxurious leather detailing and can be worn over your shoulder or as a crossbody. This briefcase can easily fit your 15-inch MacBook (does not have a cushioned slip however) and also has a cell phone pocket. The Musette Bag is priced at $348 and originally was priced at $695. However, another great option that’s a little less expensive is the Metropolitan Courier that’s marked down to $225. Find the rest of our top picks below.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

