Deep deals on GameStop refurb Wii U bundles for collectors, starting from $110

GameStop is now offering some solid deals on Nintendo Wii U hardware and console bundles. While most of the world is focused on Nintendo’s latest hybrid console, collectors and those looking to fill out their vintage setups will want to take a look here. Just about every available “GameStop Premium Refurbished” bundle is on sale as well as the standard 32GB Wii U starting from $110 shipped. Be sure to hit up this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best game deals and then head down below for the GameStop refurb offers.

GameStop Wii U Deals:

All of these products come with the “GameStop Pre-owned Guarantee: “This pre-owned product has been carefully tested, and is guaranteed to work. If you are not completely satisfied, simply return the product within 7 days for your money back or identical exchange within 30 days of purchase.” More details right here.

Looking for a modern console instead? We have Nintendo Switch from $255 as well as a deep deal on PS4 Pro today.

Wii U Blast from the Past Bundle:

The Nintendo Wii U 32GB Blast from the Past Must Plays Bundle includes: Nintendo Wii U – 32GB – Black (GameStop Premium Refurbished Console), and “Super Smash Brothers (Wii U)”, “Super Mario 3D World” pre-owned games for the Wii U.

