Giant summer Jenga & Connect 4-like yard games from $50 (Up to $50 off)

Today only, Woot is offering the Giantville Jumbo Wooden Blocks Stacking Game for $49.99. Shipping is free for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly between $65 and $80 at Amazon, today’s deal is matching our previous Gold Box offer and the best price we can find. This is essentially Jenga on steroids and more than half the price of the official jumbo set. Standing between 2 and 4 feet tall when fully assembled, it includes 100% pine wood blocks and a carrying case so you can bring it to your next BBQ or picnic. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more details and some additional yard game deals for the summer.

Woot is also offering the Giantville Giant 4-in-a-Row Connect Game for $149.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $200 at Amazon, today’s deal is a solid $50 discount, matching our previous Amazon sale mention and the best we can find.

Now, you could easily just go with the standard Jenga or Connect 4 games from just $7 Prime shipped. But today’s deals are great for summer get-togethers and are a fraction of the price compared the the official counterparts.

Giantville Jumbo Outdoor Games:

Giantville Tumbling Timbers includes 56 – 7.25″ x 2.3″ x 1.3″ pieces and 19 rows of tumbling timbers fun. This timber game stands 2 feet tall to start and depending on your level of experience can reach a height of 4 feet! this game is great to take outdoors and is perfect for group events, parties, camping and more. Tumbling Timbers can be played by 2 or more players.

