Save up to 20% on HyperX Gaming Headset, mice and other peripherals from $40

Amazon is currently taking up to 20% off a selection of HyperX Gaming Accessories with deals starting at $40 shipped. One standout for us is on the HyperX Pulsefire Surge RGB Mouse and FURY S Pro Mouse Pad for $59.99. Normally purchasing both items would run you $75, scoring you a $15 discount and beating both peripheral’s combined all-time lows. HyperX’s gaming mouse features six programmable buttons alongside a 16000 DPI sensor. Paired with the extra large mousepad, these items are ideal for upgrading your battle station. This bundle carries a 4.4/5 star rating from over 250 customers. Shop the entire selection of deals right here.

Don’t forget that we’re still tracking some notable deals on other peripherals, with the HP OMEN Mindframe Gaming Headset getting a $100 discount to $50, and more from $23.

HyperX Pulsefire Surge RGB Mouse bundle features:

Light Ring provides dynamic 360 degree RGB effects

Pixart 3389 sensor with native DPI up to 16, 000

Reliable Omron switches rated for 50 million clicks

Easy customization with HyperX NGenuity software

Seamless, Anti-fray stitched edges

Densely woven surface for accurate Optical tracking

Natural rubber textured underside stays stable

Four sizes suitable for most play spaces and styles

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!