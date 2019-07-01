Let the Intex Quick-Fill Electric Air Pump do the work for under $10 (30% off)

- Jul. 1st 2019 4:22 pm ET

Amazon is now offering the Intex Quick-Fill AC Electric Air Pump for $9.67 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly closer to $14, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This model sells for nearly $16 at Walmart with similar options starting $12 from Target. It plugs in to any standard 110-120v wall outlet and provides three interconnecting nozzles that will “fit most valve sizes.” Rated 4+ stars from 150 Amazon customers. More details below.

All things considered, most manual air pumps sell for more than today’s option. However, if you’re looking to save a little more or just would prefer a manual option, the Intex Double Quick III S Hand Pump sells for under $9 Prime shipped and is an Amazon best seller.

Intex Quick-Fill AC Electric Air Pump:

Intex 120v Electric Pump The next time your guests are staying with you, use the Intex Quick-Fill AC Electric Pump to help quickly set things up. This device is suited for airbeds and other large inflatables. Featuring a sleek, aerodynamic design that fits in the palm of your hand, it easily inflates and deflates even the largest of inflatables in a flash!

