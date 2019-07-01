Get your groove on with LG’s PK5 XBOOM Go Bluetooth Speaker: $57 (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the LG PK5 XBOOM Go Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $56.99 shipped. That’s $23+ off the typical rate there, a $3 savings compared to Best Buy’s sale price, and is one of the lowest offers we’ve tracked. If you plan on spending time by the pool this summer, grabbing LG’s portable speaker is a great way to boost your experience. I reviewed a similarly-sized speaker last year and have been hooked on playing tunes and podcasts by the water ever since. LED lighting, 18-hour battery life, and water-resistance make this a well-rounded speaker that’s great for all-day use. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Don’t need a lot of bells and whistles? Spend less on the AmazonBasics Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker from $16. It delivers 8-hour battery life in a compact design that’s easy to throw in a backpack or purse.

LG PK5 XBOOM Go Bluetooth Speaker features:

Easy Bluetooth pairing & high definition streaming with enhanced bass

Up to 18 hours playback on a single charge

Grab & Go handles – Bring the PK5 anywhere your travels take you

Water and weather resistant (iPX5 rated water resistance)

Bluetooth speakerphone – take calls over the PK5 speaker

LED lighting to the beat

