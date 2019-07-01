HomeKit and more highlight this refurb. LIFX smart bulb sale at Woot from $15

Woot is offering a selection of refurbished LIFX Smart Lighting products on sale from $15 Prime shipped. $6 delivery applies to non-Prime members. Each item ships with a 90-day warranty. Our favorite from the sale is the Smart Mini White LED Bulb for $14.99, which originally went for $25. Now, however, it goes for around $23 at Amazon with this being one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. LIFX is great for who would prefer to stay away from having a dedicated hub like Philips Hue requires while still enjoying smart lighting. Plus, LIFX still works with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant, giving you voice control on all three major platforms. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

LIFX Smart Mini White LED Bulb features:

Works with Alexa (Alexa device sold separately), Apple HomeKit and the Google Assistant for voice control; Beam Angle: 250 degrees

Easy set up. LIFX screws in like any traditional light bulb. Simply download the app, connect to Wi-Fi and you’re ready to go. No hub needed

Built in Wi-Fi & LIFX cloud. Offers full Lighting control via Wi-Fi with our LIFX iOS, Android and windows 10 apps. Access your bulbs anywhere, anytime via the cloud

Dimmable. Connected Lighting for your space, time of day, and mood. Experience how subtle adjustments in brightness can enhance the comfort of any room

Intuitive control. Control lights individually or as Groups, set timers for one touch automation

Bright & efficient. LIFX Mini day has an output of 800 lumens, the equivalent of a 60W traditional incandescent bulb with the benefit of only 9W energy use. Designed for energy Star

