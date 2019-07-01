Lululemon kicks up your workouts with deals for summer from $39 shipped

Lululemon’s We Made Too Much Sale offers new arrivals for summer with deals from $39. Prices are as marked. As always, receive free shipping on all orders. Make a splash this summer with the men’s Current Board Shorts that are on sale for $69. To compare, these board shorts were originally priced at $98. They’re available in four fun color options and feature a drawstring waist for comfort. Plus, they were designed to be breathable for additional comfort and four-way stretch material for beach volleyball games or surf lessons. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Current Board Shorts $69 (Orig. $98)
- 5 Year Basic Short Sleeve Henley $49 (Orig. $68)
- Commision 9-Inch Chino Shorts $59 (Orig. $88)
- Active Vest $69 (Orig. $98)
- Conflux Hoodie $79 (Orig. $108)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Energy Bra High Neck Laced $39 (Orig. $58)
- Define Jacket $79 (Orig. $118)
- Scuba Crew Sweatshirt $69 (Orig. $98)
- Reenergized 2-in-1 Tank $59 (Orig. $74)
- Wunder Under High-Rise Tight $69 (Orig. $98)
- …and even more deals…
