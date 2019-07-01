Take a trip to Margaritaville with this Frozen Drink Maker at $330 (Reg. $445)

Amazon is offering the Margaritaville Tahiti Frozen Concoction Maker (DM3000) for $329.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $500, it fetches $445 at Walmart and is now at the best price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching our previous mention. This model can mix up six different drink types (margarita, daiquiri, pina colada, mudslide, mojito, smoothie). It is made of bamboo wood with a brushed aluminum finish, polished stainless steel and die-cast components. Rated 4+ stars from over 240 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While they might not be as much of a spectacle at your next summer get together, you can certainly just opt for a basic blender and make the drinks yourself. You could go with something like the Ninja Professional 72-ounce Countertop Blender for $74 or the KitchenAid 6-quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer at $260 if you’re looking for something to help at dinner time as well (Reg. $320+).

Margaritaville Tahiti Frozen Concoction Maker:

With three independent blending stations, the Margaritaville Tahiti Frozen Concoction Maker creates six frozen drink favorites, daiquiris, coladas, mojitos, mudslides, smoothies and margaritas. Make 72 ounces or six frozen drinks per cycle, automatically at the push of a button. The Margaritaville frozen concoction maker extra-large ice hopper has the enormous capacity to fill all three pitchers. The rotating ice chute seamlessly moves from one blending station to the other without any spills.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!