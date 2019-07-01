Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Nest Thermostat E Smart Thermostat on sale for $118.99 shipped when the code SAVE15 is used at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. This is down $51 from its going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. This is a great way to add voice control through Alexa or Assistant to your heating and cooling at home. Plus, like its bigger brother, the Thermostat E still learns as you use it, though it provides a more simple user experience to save on costs. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For a more budget-friendly way to make your home smart, the Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat is $89 shipped. It sports HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant voice control, but lacks the learning functionality of the above Nest that’s currently on sale.

Want to add voice control to your home so you can easily command your new Nest? The Amazon Echo Dot is perfect for the job at $25. It’s a great way to spend your savings here and will not only allow you to command your home’s temperature with your voice but also listen to music and even shop Alexa-exclusive Prime Day deals later this month. Prefer Google Assistant? The entire Google Home lineup is on sale right now with prices starting at $25.

For other ways to make your home smart this summer, we’ve got the Nest x Yale Smart Lock on sale for $85 off, bringing it down to $195.50. For even more ways to expand your smart home, we’ve got our favorite summer accessories from $20 right here for you.

Nest Thermostat E features:

Thermostat E turns itself down when you’re away. You can control it from anywhere. And its frosted display is beautifully designed to blend right in.

Thermostat E’s frosted display blends in beautifully. Up close, everything you see is soft and subtle, like a watercolor. And it all disappears when you walk away.

With the app you can change the temperature from the beach, the office or your bed.

