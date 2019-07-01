Get 2-lbs. of Orgain Organic Protein from $12.50 (Multiple Flavors, Reg. $21+)

Amazon is offering the Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein Powder (Creamy Chocolate Fudge, 2.03 pounds) for $12.59. Clip the on-page 20% coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save to redeem the special price. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $21 or more, today’s deal is roughly 35% off the going rate, about $1 below our previous mention and the best we can find. This is certified USDA organic, vegan, gluten free, dairy free, lactose free and has no added sugar. It has 21 grams of organic plant based protein per serving. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

While not quite as deep of a deal, we are also seeing on-page coupons for the Vanilla Bean, Iced Matcha Latte and Peanut Butter flavors starting from $13.64 Prime shipped. You’ll also find a solid 30% coupon available on the chocolate Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein & Greens Powder which drops your total down to just over $18 Prime shipped. Everything carries solid 4+ star ratings.

If you need something to carry those smoothies around in (or shake one up on-the-go), consider one of these 28-ounce BlenderBottles starting from just $8 Prime shipped. These things have a 4+ star rating from over 8,600 Amazon customers.

Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein Powder:

Includes 1 (2.03 Pound) Orgain Organic Plant Based Creamy Chocolate Fudge Protein Powder

21 grams of organic plant based protein (pea, brown rice, chia seeds), 7 grams of organic dietary fiber, 3 grams of net carbs, 0 grams of sugar, 150 calories per serving

USDA organic, vegan, gluten free, dairy free, lactose free, low net carbs, no added sugar, soy free, kosher, non GMO, carrageenan free, and no artificial ingredients

