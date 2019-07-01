Camp out with two Ozark Trail folding lawn chairs for $11 at Walmart

Walmart is offering two Ozark Trail Folding Lawn Chairs for $10.99 with no-cost delivery is included on orders of $35. For comparison, these have a list price of $20 for the pair but Amazon charges $25 for a single AmazonBasics seat. If you’ve got tailgating events or just your kid’s ball games this summer, these seats are a must-have. Plus, the built-in cup holder means your refreshments will never be more than an arm’s reach away. Rated 4/5 stars.

For late-night events, get Coghlans Cooler Light for $7 Prime shipped. You’ll love being able to easily navigate your cooler in the dark with this LED light. It automatically turns on and off based on whether your cooler’s lid is opened or shut to preserve battery.

Ozark Trail Folding Lawn Chair features:

Relax in comfort wherever you go with the this Chair. This convenient foldable camping chair collapses for easy storage and transportation and with 1 cup holder. This Folding Chair is made from durable polyester fabric wrapped around a steel frame for long-lasting comfort and convenience. An included carrying bag makes it easy to bring this chair with you most anywhere you go.

