Roborock Technology Co. (a Xiaomi-affiliated seller with 99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its E35 Robot Vacuum and Mop on sale for $279.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is $70 off the going rate of $350 and is a match for our last mention. With two-and-a-half hours of vacuuming time on a single charge, this handy robot will be able to clean your entire house in one go. Plus, it vacuums and mops simultaneously, giving your home a deeper clean every time. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Always have spare parts around for when something breaks. An accessory kit for this vacuum is just $30 shipped at Amazon and is a must-have.

If you’re wanting to save some cash on your vacuum, opt for eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S at $174 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. You’ll only get 100 minutes of runtime, instead of 150 minutes, but that should still be long enough to get most jobs done. You also won’t get a built-in mop here, but if that’s alright with you, this is a great way to save over $100.

Spend less and ditch the robotic setup entirely. The Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner is $30 shipped at Amazon and will get the job done just the same. You’ll have to put a bit more elbow grease into cleaning with this option, however.

Be sure to check out our recent hands-on look with the Eufy RoboVac 30C if you’re looking for a robotic vacuum that does a bit more than just clean and mop.

Roborock E35 Robot Vacuum and Mop features:

Roborock E35 uses logic, not random bumping to clean your home. Its dual-gyroscopes and dual-optical motion tracking sensors monitor and analyze every movement it makes. Using this data it makes quick, effective cleaning paths that clean up to 30%* faster than typical robot vacuums. Powerful suction picks up pet hair, crumbs, and an array of dirt. It pulls grime from deep inside thin carpets, and easily lifts it off wood floors for a spotless finish.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!