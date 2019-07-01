Save on Sabrent Internal + External USB-C SSDs: NVMe 1TB $100, more from $30

Store4PC via Amazon offers the Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 Internal Solid State Drive for $99.99 shipped. Normally selling for $130, that saves you 23% and drops the price down to a new Amazon low. This internal SSD features up to 3,450 MBps transfer speeds thanks to its NVMe M.2 form-factor. This drive is perfect for giving your computer a storage bump while not sacrificing performance. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 355 customers. Head below for more options from $30.

Other notable Sabrent SSD deals include:

We’re also still tracking a notable discount on LaCie’s 6TB Porsche Desktop Hard Drive, which sports USB-C at $115 (Reg. $160+).

Sabrent 1TB Rocket Internal SSD features:

M.2 PCIe Gen3 x 4 Interface. PCIe 3.1 Compliant / NVMe 1.3 Compliant

Power Management Support for APST / ASPM / L1.2

Supports SMART and TRIM commands. Supports ONFi 2.3, ONFi 3.0, ONFi 3.2 and ONFi 4.0 interface

Advanced Wear Leveling, Bad Block Management, and Over-Provision

