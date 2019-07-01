Save on Sabrent Internal + External USB-C SSDs: NVMe 1TB $100, more from $30

- Jul. 1st 2019 3:31 pm ET

0

Store4PC via Amazon offers the Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 Internal Solid State Drive for $99.99 shipped. Normally selling for $130, that saves you 23% and drops the price down to a new Amazon low. This internal SSD features up to 3,450 MBps transfer speeds thanks to its NVMe M.2 form-factor. This drive is perfect for giving your computer a storage bump while not sacrificing performance. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 355 customers. Head below for more options from $30.

Other notable Sabrent SSD deals include:

We’re also still tracking a notable discount on LaCie’s 6TB Porsche Desktop Hard Drive, which sports USB-C at $115 (Reg. $160+).

Sabrent 1TB Rocket Internal SSD features:

  • M.2 PCIe Gen3 x 4 Interface. PCIe 3.1 Compliant / NVMe 1.3 Compliant
  • Power Management Support for APST / ASPM / L1.2
  • Supports SMART and TRIM commands. Supports ONFi 2.3, ONFi 3.0, ONFi 3.2 and ONFi 4.0 interface
  • Advanced Wear Leveling, Bad Block Management, and Over-Provision

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Sabrent

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go