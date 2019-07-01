Microsoft’s Surface Headphones block out the world for $249 (Reg. $350)

Amazon is offering the Active Noise Cancelling Microsoft Surface Headphones for $249 shipped. Also at the Microsoft Store for $1 more. Normally $350 at Best Buy (or $300 right now for My Best Buy members), this is a match for our last mention and is the best available. If you want one of the best active noise canceling experiences around, Microsoft’s Surface Headphones are a great option. With physical dials for noise cancelation and volume, you’ll never struggle to find an up or down button again. Rated 3.9/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

The COWIN E7 Bluetooth Active Noise Cancelling Headphones are available for $54 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This would be a great alternative for those who are looking to save a few bucks and still block out the world around them. Just know, the audio quality, nor the way you interact with these headphones will be of the same caliber as the Surface Headphones above.

Microsoft Surface Headphones features:

Noise cancellation – Up to 30 dB for active noise cancellation, Up to 40 dB for passive noise cancellation.

Your built-in assistant can do it for you. Just ask Microsoft Cortana to play your favorite artist, set a reminder, make a call, get answers to questions, and more.

Use your voice and simple, intuitive controls to adjust the volume, skip tracks, mute your mic, or hang up calls. Audio pauses when you take your headphones off.

Keep it quiet with active noise cancellation you can adjust with an easy on-ear dial. Or, turn it all the way down to better hear conversations without removing headphones.

