TCL’s massive 75-inch Roku UHDTV sports Dolby Vision for $1,200 (Reg. $1,400+)

Electronics Express via Rakuten is offering the TCL 75-inch 4K Dolby Vision Roku UHDTV for $1,199.99 shipped when the code XP200 is used at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. For comparison, it has a list price of $1,800, is down to $1,400 at Amazon right now and Best Buy has it for $1,300. The lowest price we’ve tracked historically was for a short time at Amazon at $1,170. This massive TV is perfect for enjoying a summer movie with your family. You’ll get both Dolby Vision and HDR10, giving you a wider range of compatibility with high dynamic range content. Plus, with Roku built-in, there’s no need for an external streaming device here. Rated 4/5 stars.

Update 7/1 @ 4:28 PM: Amazon is offering the TCL 75-inch 4K Roku HDR10 UHDTV for $799.99 shipped. Also at Walmart, B&H, and Best Buy. Normally $1,000, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. Though this model doesn’t offer local dimming or Dolby Vision, it does have HDR10 for those movies which support it. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Save some cash and opt for Toshiba’s Fire TV Edition with Dolby Vision. You can get a 43-inch Dolby Vision Fire TV Edition UHDTV for $330 shipped at Amazon. Or, upgrade to the 55-inch for $450, which is more than 50% under the cost of the above TCL.

Don’t forget about Amazon’s Fire TV Recast that’s currently $100 off its normal price, knocking it down to $130. This will let you record OTA content and watch it back on the Fire TV platform, like the Toshiba models above.

TCL Dolby Vision UHDTV features:

Smart Functionality offers access to thousands of streaming channels featuring more than 500, 000 movies and TV episodes via Roku TV

Pairs 4K Ultra HD picture clarity with the contrast, color, and detail of Dolby Vision high dynamic range (HDR) for the most lifelike picture

LED backlighting with local dimming Contrast Control Zones produce deep blacks and excellent picture quality

Inputs: 3 HDMI 2. 0 with HDCP 2. 2 (one with HDMI ARC), 1 USB (media player), RF, Composite, Headphone Jack, Optical audio-out, Ethernet

