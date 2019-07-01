Warp to 1980 with Tiny Arcade’s $8.50 Pac-Man Mini Arcade (Reg. up to $20)

Amazon is offering the Tiny Arcade Pac-Man Miniature Arcade for $8.44 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s up to $11 off the going rate found at retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. Measuring 3.75 x 1.75 x 1.75-inches, this miniature arcade is a fantastic piece of tech to put on top of a desk. This arcade stays true to the original with multi-level gameplay that’s sure to keep you entertained on slow days. Despite its small form-factor, this arcade sports a high-resolution, color display that provide a portable gaming device at a cost-effective price point. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers.

Opt for Helect’s $9 Fidget Cube if you’re simply looking for something to keep your hands busy. With six sides, this cube provides ways to click, roll, spin, flip, and glide it. It aims to “reduce stress and anxiety” and “develop focus and concentration.”

Tiny Arcade Pac-Man Miniature Game features:

Multi-level game play, true to the original, full size arcade game

Measures less than 3 3/4 x 1 3/4 x 1 3/4 inches

Fits in pocket/pocketbook/backpack

High resolution/high definition color screen

Full arcade sounds, accurate to the original game

Light up header

