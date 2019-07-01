Wayfair gives your home a new look with up to 75% off furniture, lighting, more

For three days only, Wayfair’s having its 4th of July Blowout Sale with up to 75% off furniture, decor, lighting, rugs and more. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders over $49. Turn your backyard into an oasis with the Destiny Tear Drop Sing Chair with Stand. Originally this chair was priced at $312, however during the sale you can find it for $271. This swing is a perfect relaxation piece to have and very nice for summer. It can also be moved inside for when the weather cools down. With over 1,300 reviews, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks from Wayfair below.
Our top picks from Wayfair include:
- Crispin Sun Lounger Set $330 (Orig. $2,063)
- Barwick Patio Chair with Cushion $302 (Orig. $1,099)
- Knowlson Solid Wood Adirondack Chair $98 (Orig. $337)
- Bjorn Chesterfield Settee $273 (Orig. $1,299)
- Baillie Campaign Writing Desk $77 (Orig. $118)
- Destiny Tear Drop Swing Chair with Stand $271 (Orig. $312)
- Brooklyn Chesterfield Chair $900 (Orig. $3,870)
- Kearney 9′ Market Umbrella $45 (Orig. $130)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!