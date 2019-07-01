Add Zinus’ 55-inch Modern Desk to your office for $59 (Save $20)

- Jul. 1st 2019 4:33 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Zinus 55-inch Modern Table/Desk for $59 shipped. Matched at Walmart in an alternative colorway. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. Whether you decide to use it as a desk or a table, this Zinus product features a steel frame that is ready to support up to 100 pounds. It measures 55 inches long, providing nearly 5 feet of space. A 1-year warranty ensures that if any unexpected defects arise, you will be able to get them resolved. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you plan on using this as a desk, pair it with some Cable Concealer for $14 to keep cords out of sight. This kit comes with about 10 feet of concealer, allowing you to cover a whole lot of cables. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Zinus 55-inch Modern Desk features:

  • Sturdy Steel frame
  • Easy to assemble
  • Dimensions: 55” x 24” x 29”h
  • Worry-free 1 year warranty

