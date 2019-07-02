AmazonBasics Sports Backpack drops to $15.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $33)

- Jul. 2nd 2019 4:02 pm ET

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Sports Backpack in  Blue for $15.65 Prime shipped. Regularly up to $33, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This backpack features a small padded pocket for a cell phone or pair of sunglasses, which makes it suitable for summer travel. It also has a sleeve for a MacBook and a water bottle pocket. This is a great option for work, school, travel or to use as a diaper bag. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Now that’s it’s officially summertime, keep your sunglasses safe with the Moko Eyeglass Holder. This case is priced at just $7, can easily clip right onto your backpack and it features a large zipper to easily access your glasses. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 760 reviews.

Meanwhile, the larger Under Armour Hustle 4.0 Backpack is on sale for $40, which is as much as $15 off the regular going rate.

AmazonBasics Sports Backpack features:

  • Sports backpack features a main pocket with a soft-lined laptop sleeve
  • Small padded pocket for a cell phone or sunglasses; handy pocket with organizers
  • Small front pocket for keeping things separate; 2 side water-bottle holders; bottom pocket for shoes (not vented)
  • Made of 100% polyester with a tough, abrasion-resistant bottom panel; cool Blue color
  • Backed by an AmazonBasics 1-year limited warranty

