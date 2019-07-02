Banana Republic offers steep discounts for July 4th: extra 50% off sale, more

- Jul. 2nd 2019 11:35 am ET

From $15
Banana Republic’s July 4th Sale offers an extra 50% off sale items, 40% off new women’s arrivals and 30% off men styles. Discount is applied at checkout. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For men, the 11-Inch Linen Blend Shorts are stylish, lightweight and breathable. Better yet, you can find them for just $29 and originally were priced at $60. They’re available in three color options and can easily be dressed up or down. Pair these shorts with the French Terry Sweatshirt for a stylish look during summer nights. Plus, this sweatshirt is on sale for just $24. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

