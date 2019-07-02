Banana Republic offers steep discounts for July 4th: extra 50% off sale, more

Banana Republic’s July 4th Sale offers an extra 50% off sale items, 40% off new women’s arrivals and 30% off men styles. Discount is applied at checkout. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For men, the 11-Inch Linen Blend Shorts are stylish, lightweight and breathable. Better yet, you can find them for just $29 and originally were priced at $60. They’re available in three color options and can easily be dressed up or down. Pair these shorts with the French Terry Sweatshirt for a stylish look during summer nights. Plus, this sweatshirt is on sale for just $24. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Linen-Cotton Henley T-Shirt $15 (Orig. $40)
- Luxury-Touch Polo Shirt $22 (Orig. $45)
- 9-Inch Slim Stretch Shorts $29 (Orig. $60)
- 11-Inch Linen-Blend Shorts $29 (Orig. $60)
- Stretch-Linen Polo Shirt $39 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- High-Rise Straight Ankle Jean $49 (Orig. $99)
- Cotton-Modal Crew-Neck T-Shirt $17 (Orig. $35)
- Utility Shirt Dress $77 (Orig. $129)
- Mid-Rise 3-Inch Denim Short $42 (Orig. $70)
- Woven Flat Mules $47 (Orig. $118)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!