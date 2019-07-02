Capture moments with a Polaroid OneStep 2 Camera, starting at $100 (Orig. $120)

While DSLRs take great photos, nothing beats the nostalgic cool of an instant camera. The Polaroid Originals OneStep 2 Camera brings the technology up to date, with a cutting-edge flash and a high-quality lens. You can currently get the Polaroid OneStep 2 Camera for $99.99 (Orig. $119.99) at 9to5Toys Specials.

It might look like the kind of camera your parents owned, but the Polaroid OneStep 2 is entirely new. This instant camera has the brightest flash ever created.

The OneStep 2 is much easier to use than most cameras — the only controls are the shutter button and a self-timer. However, you do have loads of creative control thanks to an array of stylish print packs. There are 16 styles to pick from, each with a different look.

The camera has 60 days of battery life on a full charge, and this limited edition celebrates the new season of Stranger Things. It comes with a pack of i-Type film, meaning you can start shooting right away.

