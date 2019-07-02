Comixology celebrates Independence Day with up to 67% off Captain America comics

To celebrate Independence Day, Comixology has just kicked off a massive July 4th sale that offers up to 67% off a selection of Captain America graphic novels from $3. One standout for us is on Civil War: Captain America / Iron Man for $5.99. Typically selling for $15, that’s good for a 60% discount and matches the all-time low. Those who have seen the third installment of the Captain America MCU movies should be pretty familiar with the overarching plot line here. But there’s so much that couldn’t fit into the 2 hour and 28 minute film that you’ll definitely want to dig into. Head below for additional top picks as well as several other sales at Comixology.

Also on sale today at Comixology, you’ll find a batch of 80th Anniversary The 2000’s comics discounted by up to 67%. There are plenty of additional Marvel reads in here, including novels starring Iron Man, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, the X-Men and much more. And if that’s not enough to get your fill of Avengers comics, we’re still seeing a catalog of Spider-Man comics on sale as well.

Other notable top picks:

Looking to get a feel for ComiXology’s Unlimited service and learn more about how to get the most out of Amazon’s comic storefront? Check out our in-depth getting started guide.

Civil War synopsis:

Captain America has fallen into a conflict with his government and his friends, and the people close to him are paying the price. Sharon Carter’s life is torn apart as her superiors use her divided loyalties against her. The Winter Soldier comes face-to-face with Cap, but which side will he choose? Then, get inside Tony Stark’s mind and learn why he feels that only he can lead the charge for superhuman registration! In the midst of the war, Captain America and Iron Man meet secretly. Is there any hope of working out their issues before further tragedy occurs? And in the war’s aftermath, the two heroes meet again in a heart-wrenching epilogue that cannot be missed.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!